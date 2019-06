Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WSPA) - Black Mountain Police charged a man Friday with six felony counts of secret peeping.

Police said Robert Thomas Orr used an electronic device to see into a room occupied by another person on Black Mountain Avenue.

Orr surrendered himself at the Buncombe County Magistrates Office.

According to police, their investigation began on May 30.