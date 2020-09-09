Man facing attempted murder, arson charges following fire at home in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested and charges Tuesday following a fire at a home back in June.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies and firefighters responded on June 6 just before 2 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of Timberlake Road.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the victim told officers she woke up to the smell of something burning and saw her living room was filled with smoke. The woman told deputies she saw her motion light on her front was on and opened the door to check it out. When she looked outside, she noticed the bottom of her home was on fire and called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman told officers she got her 1-year-old son and went to a neighbor’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said firefighters determined the fire looked suspicious and an investigator was called the scene.

The victim told officer’s her child’s father, Travelle Lamar Burros, 30, of Union, had been coming to her house in the middle of the night and banging on the windows and doors. She also told officers that Burros had called DSS on her and became upset when she was found to be a fit parents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a friend of the victim and of Burros told officers Burros had been making threats about beating up the victim. The friend also showed officers some social media posts Burros had made during the time of the fire.

Burros was listed as a possible suspect in the incident back in June.

After further investigation, Burros was arrested and charged on Sept. 8 with second degree arson and two counts of attempted murder. He was booked into the Union County Detention Center.