Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Seneca home, deputies say

Guy Jimmy Shook – Courtesy of the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly punching a woman and shooting at a man at a home in Seneca.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Tuesday to a home in the 1800 block of Owens Road, on Utica Mill Hill, for reports of shots being fired.

After investigating, deputies learned Guy Jimmy Shook, 68, of Seneca, punched a woman in the face multiple times during an argument, according to arrest warrants.

Another man who lived at the residence confronted Shook after hearing the woman yelling for help, according to the sheriff’s office. Shook then allegedly threatened to kill the man.

Shook went outside of the home and returned with a .380 pistol. According to arrest warrants, Shook fired multiple shots at the man.

Shook has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third degree assault and battery.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 2:10 p.m.