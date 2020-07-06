Man facing attempted murder charges following shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot at a woman’s home.

According to the incident report, deputies responded at about Saturday at about 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Barley Drive for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, a woman told them she was home with her 2-year-old son and her cousin when a man who she had a relationship with shot at her trailer.

According to the incident report, Kevin Darnell Holiday, 30, of Greenwood, showed up at the woman’s house at about 10 p.m. The two got into an argument outside of the home while Holiday was inside of a vehicle.

The woman told deputies she ran into her home with her son when Holiday got out of the car and began to raise his hand towards her. She said she was afraid he was going to shoot her.

When the woman got inside of the trailer, she heard several gunshots, according to the incident report.

When deputies arrived, they found bullet shells and damage to her trailer.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop Sunday evening and took Holiday into custody.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging into a dwelling, malicious damage, failure to stop for blue light and driving under suspension. He also had two outstanding bench warrants.