Man facing attempted murder, other charges following shooting at Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said a man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting on July 31 at a home within city limits.

According to arrest warrants, Thomas Calhoun IV, 23, of Greenwood, went to a home on Acorn Court and shot someone in the back yard. Calhoun then stole a silver 2008 Chevy Impala and left the scene.

Police said the victim was shot five times in the chest, buttocks and hand, according to the warrants.

Calhoun was extradited from Georgia for his alleged involvement in the shooting, police said.

He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and larceny. Calhoun was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.