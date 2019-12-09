Man facing charges after barricading self, shooting at officers in Henderson Co., deputies say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

James Justin Munro Jr. (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday evening by the Henderson County SWAT team after several hours of negotiations and shooting at officers, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies responded at about 6:40 p.m. to a disturbance between neighbors on Toone Town Terrance in the Dana Community.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told by victims that a neighbor with a gun had forced his way into their home.

The victims were able to force James Justin Munro Jr., 55, out of their house and call 911.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Detectives responded and were able to obtain several felony warrant for Munro.

When deputies attempted to arrest Munro, he barricaded himself inside of a home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Negotiators were called to the scene, but Munro refused to surrender, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Munro shot at officers multiple times before the Henderson County SWAT team was able to take him into custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store