Man facing charges after barricading self, shooting at officers in Henderson Co., deputies say

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday evening by the Henderson County SWAT team after several hours of negotiations and shooting at officers, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office officials said deputies responded at about 6:40 p.m. to a disturbance between neighbors on Toone Town Terrance in the Dana Community.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told by victims that a neighbor with a gun had forced his way into their home.

The victims were able to force James Justin Munro Jr., 55, out of their house and call 911.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Detectives responded and were able to obtain several felony warrant for Munro.

When deputies attempted to arrest Munro, he barricaded himself inside of a home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Negotiators were called to the scene, but Munro refused to surrender, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Munro shot at officers multiple times before the Henderson County SWAT team was able to take him into custody.