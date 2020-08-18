Man facing charges after breaking into 4 vehicles in north Asheville, police said

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man is facing charges after breaking into several vehicles in north Asheville.

Police said Jacob Nathaniel Harrington, 35, of Asheville, was arrested Monday morning after he attempted to break into a vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle and his brother saw Harrington trying to break into his vehicle at about 8 a.m. and detained him until police arrived, according to the police department.

Police said they found items in Harrington’s possession that indicated he may have broken into other vehicles. After searching the area, officers learned three other vehicles had been broken into and item had been stolen, according to the police department.

Harrington has been charged with four counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny and two counts of damage to property.