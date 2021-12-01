Man facing charges after deputies find more than 160 grams of meth, other drugs

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged after BCAT deputies seized more than 160 grams of drugs.

Deputies served a search warrant Tuesday evening on Monte Vista Drive in Candler, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the search, officers found 130 grams of methamphetamine, 28.9 grams of fentanyl, 1.8 grams of cocaine, a stolen pistol and $2,555 in cash.

Meth (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Fentanyl (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Cocaine (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Stolen Firearm (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Arrington Jovan Turner was taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking fentanyl by possession, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl, possession of firearm by felon, and possession of stolen firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, Turner was wanted for habitual felon, possession of firearm by felon, trafficking heroin, four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility. He was being held on a $85,000 bond.

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” Sheriff Quentin Miller said.