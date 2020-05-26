Man facing charges after disrupting outdoor church service in McDowell Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Taylor (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested after he interrupted an outdoor religious service.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance Sunday at about 11:49 a.m. at the Cross Mill Church of God, located on Old Highway 10 West.

Deputies said Joshua Adam Taylor, 38, of Marion, was brandishing a weapon and disrupted the church’s outdoor service.

When deputies arrived on scene, they arrested Taylor. He has been charged with disrupting a religious service and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer.

Deputies said Taylor had a metal knife sharpener and a soldering torch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories