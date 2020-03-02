Man facing charges after old Dunlop plant was broken into in Oconee Co., deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies said a man has been arrested following a burglary at the old Dunlop plant near Westminster.

Deputies said the burglary happened on Feb. 24.

After responding to the scene, officers noticed a door was damaged. They checked the building and found the building was damaged and non-ferrous metals, electrical conduit and a game camera had been stolen, according to the news release.

Deputies said Kevin Wayne Ballard, 43, of Westminster, has been charged with two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of malicious injury to property, two counts of grand larceny, petit larceny.

Ballard was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

According to the release, Ballard was the fourth person arrested by the sheriff’s office related to the burglary investigation at the old Dunlop plant.

