Man facing charges after shooting at Spartanburg Police officers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested early Monday morning after shooting at Spartanburg Police officers.

According to a police report, officers responded at about 12:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Ridgedale Drive and Ammons Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they could hear gunshots close by.

Officers said additional shots were fired in their direction after they exited their patrol cars.

According to the report, officers found Jason Goforth, 39, of Spartanburg, and determined that he was the shooter.

Police said Goforth had a .22 caliber rifle in his possession and that there were bullet casings on the ground nearby by where they found him.

Goforth was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery high and aggravated, possession of ammunition by a violent felon and breach of peace.

Police said no officers were injured.