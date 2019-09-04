Man facing charges after stealing vehicle from Oconee Co. school district, damaging gate

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after stealing a vehicle from the School District of Oconee County.

Deputies stopped a vehicle with a state license plate Monday for speeding, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies asked the driver, Anthony Michael Griffin, 26, for a driver’s license, he could not provide one.

Deputies asked Griffin where he got the vehicle, and he told them that he found it near a family member’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.

After inspecting the vehicle, deputies found significant damage to the front of the vehicle. They also found an iPad that belonged to the School District of Oconee County.

After further investigation, deputies learned Griffin had driven the vehicle through the gate at the school district car shop, causing damage to the government vehicle and gate that secures the shop.

The total damages were estimated at over $7,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Griffin was arrested and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

He has been charged with grand larceny and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.