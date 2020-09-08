Man facing charges following armed robbery at Lil Cricket on Ninety Six Hwy in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged following an armed robbery at a gas station on Ninety Six Highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the armed robbery happened back on June 4 at about 10:50 p.m. at Lil Cricket, located at 703 Ninety Six Highway.

The cashier told deputies she was in the cooler when she hear the door buzzer as someone entered the store, according to the arrest warrant. When she came out of the cooler, she said she saw a man who was a “regular” in the store.

The cashier said the man met her at the coolers and told her to “go get me the money,” according to the arrest warrant. She told officers she started laughing, thinking he was joking. The man then pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head, according to the arrest warrant.

The man then followed the cashier behind the register where she gave him an unknown amount of money, according to the arrest warrant. The cashier told officers the man then turned to the cigar/cigarillo section and took an unknown amount of product.

Officers with the Greenwood Police Department, Ninety Six Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the gas station.

Officers were able to view the surveillance video and identify the man as Kentarious Wideman, also known as CJ, according to the arrest warrant.

Witnesses told officers they saw Wideman get into a black Honda that was waiting at 112 Juniper Court before driving off.

Kentarious Devontay Wideman, 23, of Greenwood, was arrested and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center on Sept. 6.

Wideman has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.