Man facing charges following shooting, manhunt in McDowell Co.

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Jacob Ballard Hensley (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged following a shooting and a manhunt Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 5:05 p.m. to a home on US 70 East in Nebo for a report of a dispute with shots fired.

Deputies said Jacob Ballard Hensley, 27, of Nebo, shot a man in the ankle after they got into an argument, while inside of a Honda Odyssey van at the residence.

Hensley ran away from the scene, and deputies began searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies at about 10 p.m.

Hensley has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment. Deputies said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

