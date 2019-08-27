Man facing charges following SWAT standoff in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a 4.5 hour stand off with Greenville Police.

Police responded at about 2:43 a.m. to the Azalea Hill Apartment Homes, located at 1600 Azalea Hill Drive, after 911 received a report of four masked men with handguns in an apartment.

Officers arrived at the apartments and ordered the men to leave the apartment. Three people, two adults and one juvenile, exited the apartment, but one man, Cortland Nesbit, 27, refused to come out, police said.

While GPD Crisis Negotiators communicated with Nesbit, the woman resident arrived at the scene. Police said the woman had been in an altercation with Nesbit the night before. During the dispute, Nesbit allegedly took the woman’s cell phone.

After about four hours of Nesbit refusing to comply with the negotiator’s requests, GPD’s SWAT team and K-9 unit entered the apartment at about 7:15 a.m., police said.

K-9 Officer Leo found Nesbit in a bedroom. Leo “engaged” Nesbit and officers arrested him moments late.

Nesbit was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury from K-9 Officer Leo.

Nesbit was charged with interfering with police and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a $2,715 bond.

The three other people who entered the apartment were detained and later released for their involvement leading up to the standoff.

GPD will continue to investigate.