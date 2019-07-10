Man facing charges after 2 women injured by stray bullet inside Greenwood home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month.

We previously reported that two women were shot at about 1 a.m. on July 2 when a stray bullet went through a wall of a home on Chipley Avenue. Both women were shot in the leg.

Detectives were able to positively identify Joey Corvell Reid, 35, of Greenwood, as a suspect through the cooperation of witnesses and investigation, according to police.

Police said Reid learned that he was wanted by authorities and surrendered Wednesday afternoon.

Reid has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said the women suffered flesh wounds.