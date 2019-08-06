Man facing charges related to 10-month-old’s death in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Haywood County Grand Jury indicted a man Tuesday in connection to a 10-month-old Chloe Evan’s death.

Dylan Brian Green, 22, was indicted for felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Haywood County deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. on July 18 to a home on Lookout Lane in the Jonathan Creek for an echo cardiac arrest.

Chloe was taken to an area hospital, where she passed away.

Deputies said Green was at the home on Lookout Lane on July 18.

Green was dating Chloe’s mother at the time. Deputies said Green was not Chloe’s biological father.

Preliminary autopsy results showed the manner of her death to be homicide, deputies said.

A Haywood County magistrate set a $250,000 secured bond for Green.

Detectives will continue to work closely with the district attorney’s office and the state medical examiner’s office as they continue to investigate and develop the case.