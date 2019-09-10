Man facing domestic abuse charge after headbutting, kicking pregnant woman, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies arrested a Townville man Saturday for physically abusing a woman who was 33 weeks pregnant.

Austin Blaine Myers, 25, headbutted the woman, slammed her head into a door and wall, kicked and kneed her in the stomach and slammed her hand in a door on Sept. 3, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant said the victim was a member of his household and three children were present at the time of the incident.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim with multiple noticeable injuries. She was taken to Prisma Health Oconee Medical Center.

The woman told deputies Myers had left just before they arrived.

Myers was arrested and charged with first degree domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the arrest warrant, Myers had been previously charged with second degree domestic violence.