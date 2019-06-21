Man facing drug charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies arrested a man Wednesday at his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the narcotics units arrested Robin Scott Sosby after executing drug arrest warrants.

Sosby has been charged with two counts of distribution of schedule II controlled substance.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the narcotics unit started an investigation after receiving several complaints from concerned citizens in the area.