Man facing drug trafficking charge following search at Iva home

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tiqua Groves (Source: ACSO)

IVA, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies arrested a man last week after drugs were found at a home in Iva.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said Special Investigations Division deputies went to a home on Flat Rock Road to search for a murder suspect.

Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

While deputies searched the home, they found 24 grams of crack cocaine, 2.35 pounds of marijuana, several THC vape pens, THC wax, three guns and $85,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tiqua Groves was arrested and has been charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

