Man facing drug trafficking charge following search at Iva home

IVA, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies arrested a man last week after drugs were found at a home in Iva.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said Special Investigations Division deputies went to a home on Flat Rock Road to search for a murder suspect.

Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

While deputies searched the home, they found 24 grams of crack cocaine, 2.35 pounds of marijuana, several THC vape pens, THC wax, three guns and $85,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tiqua Groves was arrested and has been charged with trafficking crack cocaine.