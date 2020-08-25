Man facing drug trafficking charges following traffic stop, foot chase in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing drug trafficking charges following a foot chase.

Officials said detectives were investigating possible drug activity in the area of U.S. 70 East and Harmony Grove Road on March 5 when they stopped a motorcycle on Rolands Chapel Road because it did not have a tag.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Wesley Clayton Rhom Jr., 30, tried to run away, according to the sheriff’s office.

After officers caught him, they found 137 grams of heroin and 99 grams of methamphetamine, sheriff’s office officials said.

He has been charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

