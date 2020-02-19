Man facing involuntary murder charge following deadly shooting on Cherry St. Ext. in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following a deadly shooting on Cherry Street Extension in Pendleton.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Hunter Christian Swanger, 21, of Central, accidentally shot Betty Hannah Spado, 20, back on Feb. 6.

7 News previously reported the shooting happened at Spado’s home at Edgewood Square Apartments.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Spado, her boyfriend and two other friends were handling several guns when one of the guns was discharged. The bullet went through hit Spado’s hand before hitting her in the chest.

Her death was ruled as an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence suggested Swanger was under the influence at the time of the shooting and failed to handle the gun in a safe manner.