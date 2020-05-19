Man facing multiple child sex charges in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged for multiple child sex crime.

Deputies said Brandon Michael Jarrett, 22, of Spruce Pine, has been charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jarrett had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old when he was 20-years-old. The crimes happened between 2018 and 2019.

The sheriff’s office said they received the case from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.