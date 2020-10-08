Deputies: Man facing murder charges following shooting at CVS in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing murder charges following a shooting at a CVS parking lot.

7 News previously reported Lemarcus Raekwon Martin, 24, of Greenville, was shot and killed Monday evening at the CVS located at the coroner of East North Street and North Pleasantburg Drive.

After further investigation, deputies identified the shooter as Jaqueze Mikal Butler-Mcrae, 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Butler-Mcrae and Martin’s sister drove to the CVS and got into an altercation. Martin showed up at the scene and the suspect opened fire on him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Martin was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.I.T. team arrested Butler-Mcrae Wednesday afternoon.

He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.