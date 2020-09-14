Man facing murder charges following shootings in Clinton

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clinton Police Department officials said a man was arrested and charged in a homicide case that left one man dead and another injured.

7 News previously reported Kevern Dimone Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn, was shot and killed back on September 1. Shortly after that shooting, a woman arrived at Prisma Health Care Laurens County Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

On Monday, the police department, along with the help of SLED and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Marquidris Antonio Cummingham, 28, and charged him with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in regards to the homicide of Simmons.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

The police department has asked for anyone with information about the shootings to call Captain Tyrone Goggins or Investigator Shane Prather at (864) 833-7512. Anyone wishing to remain annoymous can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.