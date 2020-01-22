Man facing several charges after leading deputy on chase in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies arrested a man early Sunday morning following a chase within the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was surveying damage to some road signs and mailboxes near the intersection of Sugar Hill Road and Goose Creek Road when a Volvo passed him traveling at a high rate of speed and almost hit him.

The officer got into his patrol car and attempted to stop the Volvo.

A chase started and the deputy followed the Volvo from Sugar Hill Road to Zion Hill Road to Nixon Creek then finally onto Lytle Mountain Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the vehicle then drove into a field. The driver made it about a quarter of a mile before dropping 10 to 12 feet down an embankment into a creek bed, deputies said.

The driver, Justin Bradford Davis, 32, of Granite Falls, got out of the Volvo and attempted to run away, deputies said.

After a chase, the deputy was able to arrest Davis.

Davis has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving left of center, failure to heed a blue light or siren and failure to stop for a stop sign.