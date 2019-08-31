Man facing several charges following Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A chase through Spartanburg County Thursday ended in a drug bust.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on US 29 and ended when deputies forcefully stopped the vehicle on Bryant Road.

During the chase, deputies said the suspect threw a bag of white crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine and pistol from the BMW. Deputies said the pistol hit a burgundy SUV while on Business 85 North.

Deputies received to forcefully stop the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. As the vehicle exited Business 85 and turned left onto Bryant Road, a deputy hit the rear quarter panel and bumper, which forced the vehicle to spin around. The deputy then hit the front the BMW as it turned around.

The suspect, Marion Garnett, Jr., 27, of Spartanburg, then put his hands up. The deputy approached the BMW with his gun drawn and placed Garnett into custody.

Garnett was charged with second offense failure to stop for blue lights, DUS 1st for fixed period, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, littering less than 15 pounds, first offense uninsured motor vehicle, failure to register motor vehicle and altering dealer sold tag.