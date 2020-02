HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on a statutory rape of a child charge after completing an intensive investigation on Feb. 18.

Deputies said Josue Martinez Juarez, 24, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age and felony disseminate obscene material to a minor.

Juarez was booked into the Henderson County Detention Facility with a $85,000 secured bond.