ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County man was found guilty Thursday on several charges in Asheville.

We previously reported the Asheville Police Department was called for a gunshot victim around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2021 near Hanover Street. Officers saw a single gunshot wound on the left of the victim’s chest and called for medical assistance.

According to testimony, a witness on the scene told officers that Donte Derell Shine, 30, of Leicester had shot the victim and their home. The victim was transported by EMS to Mission Hospital where he survived.

The police department said they presented evidence of threats sent by Shine via text to the victim and the FBI performed a Cellular Analysis Survey Team report that confirmed that Shine was near Hanover Street at the time of the shooting.

Officials said a jury found Shine guilty of:

one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury

two counts of first degree attempted murder

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property

The Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said his office effectively prosecuted this case and thanked law enforcement for their collboration. My office was able to effectively prosecute this case thanks to effective collaboration with law enforcement. We pursued fair and appropriate charges that matched the danger to the public posed by the defendant’s actions. Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams

A superior court judge sentenced him to serve an active term of 24 to 31 years. She ordered Shine to have no contact with victims in this case for the rest of his natural life.