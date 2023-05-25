SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed robbery in Spartanburg.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Chardricus Rice, 19, pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Tuesday.

The crime happened on September 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the City of Spartanburg.

Rice went to the victim’s house, who he had recently befriended over a shared interest in weapons, to get some ammunition. He then left the victim’s house only to return a few minutes later stating he dropped some money inside the home on his prior visit.

As the victim opened the door to his home, Rice and two men rushed into the home, the solicitor’s office said. One of the men pulled a gun on the victim and demanded to know where his firearms were.

The victim attempted to escape but was pistol-whipped in the back of the head but he saw Rice take a bag of firearms as well as a bag of fishing equipment

During an investigation, officers were able to locate and arrest Rice.

When being arrested, he had ammunition in his pocket that matched one of the firearms stolen from the victim.

The solicitor’s office said none of the stolen firearms were recovered.