Man in critical condition following shooting on Atkinson St. in Asheville

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said a 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded at about 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting outside of Hillcrest Apartments, located on Atkinson Street.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the victim had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be submitted through their app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store