Man in critical condition following shooting on Atkinson St. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said a 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded at about 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a shooting outside of Hillcrest Apartments, located on Atkinson Street.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the victim had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be submitted through their app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.