Man in critical condition following stabbing on Colonial Ave. in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was in critical condition Wednesday night following a stabbing on Colonial Avenue.

Deputies said officers responded at about 11:06 p.m. to the 200 block of Colonial Avenue for a reported stabbing.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and deputies said he was listed in critical condition.

Deputies said a K9 helped officers located a suspect on Highlawn Avenue.

Details are limited at this time. The sheriff’s office said it would release additional information Thursday morning.

