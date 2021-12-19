Man in custody after stabbing 2 people with meat cleaver

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after stabbing two people with a meat cleaver in Chesnee.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Walker Run Drive between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said Travis Lee Solesbee, 36, of Spartanburg, attacked two victims with a meat cleaver striking them both in the head. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been treated at a local hospital.

Solesbee has arrest warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office reported.

Solesbee is currently at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store