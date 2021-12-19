Man in custody after stabbing 2 people with meat cleaver

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after stabbing two people with a meat cleaver in Chesnee.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Walker Run Drive between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said Travis Lee Solesbee, 36, of Spartanburg, attacked two victims with a meat cleaver striking them both in the head. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been treated at a local hospital.

Solesbee has arrest warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s office reported.

Solesbee is currently at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.