ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Thursday morning following a standoff.

Deputies said the standoff started at about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Elberton Highway.

The standoff, which deputies said stemmed from a domestic issue, ended just before 8:30 a.m.

Deputies said officers surrounded the house before going inside and arresting a man. He was unarmed and taken into custody without any incident.