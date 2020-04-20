Man in custody following standoff on Pinewood Dr in Union

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was taken into custody Sunday after he barricaded himself inside of a home on Pinewood Drive.

Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Pinewood Drive in reference to an argument involving a gun.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with two victims who told them David Scott Turner, 48, of Union, was “wigging out,” according to the incident report. They told deputies Turner had been doing methamphetamine and cocaine and that he was hallucinating.

According to the incident report, the victims told deputies Turner had pushed one of them to the ground and tried to hit them with a frying pan before getting a handgun and pointing it at them.

When deputies attempted to check on Turner, they learned Turner had barricaded himself inside of a room in the home.

The Special Response Team was called to the scene, and a drone was used inside of the home to help determine exactly where Turner was barricaded, according to the incident report.

The team then went into the home and arrested Turner without incident.

After he was taken into custody, deputies were able to obtain search warrants. While executing the search warrants, deputies found ammunition, a magazine, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine and 0.4 grams of cocaine, according to the incident report.

Turner has been charged with two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, third degree assault and battery, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Union County Detention Center with a $14,500 bond.