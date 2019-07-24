Man indicted for murder charge in SC drug overdose

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The State Grand Jury has indicted a 21-year-old man on a murder charge for the drug overdose of a South Carolina man.

Shiv Tailor also faces 14 drug charges from indictments handed up by the State Grand Jury in the past two months.

On the murder charge, state Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement Wednesday that Bradley Brunson died from a fentanyl overdose in November.

The indictment did not give details on what Tailor’s role was in Brunson’s death.

Two other people were indicted with Tailor in what Wilson called a drug trafficking conspiracy primarily involving heroin and fentanyl. Wilson says they also dealt fake pills containing the drugs.

A lawyer listed in court records for Tailor didn’t return a phone message.

