Man injured during shooting, Greenville Police investigating scene on Lowndes Hill Rd

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound called them from a convenience store Sunday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they provided first aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to the emergency room, according to the police department. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officers were able to locate a crime scene near the intersection of Lowndes Hill Road and Hillside Drive, police said.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Officers will continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.