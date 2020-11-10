Man injured during shooting on White Horse Rd., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was injured during a shooting Tuesday morning on White Horse Road.

Deputies said officers responded at about 10 a.m. for a reported shooting 3201 White Horse Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot at least once, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Deputies said no arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

