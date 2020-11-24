Man injured during stabbing near Geer St., Belton Police investigating

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Belton Police Department officials said officers have been investigating a stabbing that left one man injured Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to the Cheddar Fire Department at about 7:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman administering first aid to a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the back and chest, police said.

EMS officials were able to stabilize the victim and he was taken to AnMed Health for treatment, police said.

After further investigation, police said the stabbing happened near 9 Geer Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (864) 338-8450 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.

