Man killed in drive-by shooting in Belton

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed Friday morning during a drive-by shooting in Belton.

Belton Police Department officials said officers responded at about 3:15 a.m. to a reported shooting on Geer Street in the Mill Village neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, who had been shot twice, inside of a home.

Police said Belton Fire Department and Belton EMS responded to the scene. The victim was then taken to An Med Hospital in Anderson, where he died from his injuries.

Belton PD, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories