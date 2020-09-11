Man killed in drive-by shooting in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed Friday morning during a drive-by shooting in Belton.

Belton Police Department officials said officers responded at about 3:15 a.m. to a reported shooting on Geer Street in the Mill Village neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, who had been shot twice, inside of a home.

Police said Belton Fire Department and Belton EMS responded to the scene. The victim was then taken to An Med Hospital in Anderson, where he died from his injuries.

Belton PD, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.