Man charged with felony DUI resulting in death following Pickens Co. crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is charged with felony DUI resulting in death following a crash in Pickens County on Thursday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:45 on Midway Road near Log House Road.

Barney Louis Trotter, 33, of Pickens, was driving a Dodge Charger with a passenger in the car when he hit a Coleman Mini Bike, SCHP said.

Both vehicles were traveling west on Midway Road when the Mini Bike attempted to turn left onto a private road, according to officials. Trotter hit the Mini Bike in the back causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road and hit an embankment.

SCHP said the driver of the Mini Bike was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Picken’s County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jodah Mullinax, 40, of Pickens.