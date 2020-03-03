Man leads deputies on 11-mile chase in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was taken into custody Monday night after deputies said he led them on an 11-mile chase.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling U.S. 221 North Business at about 10:30 p.m. when they noticed a Subaru Forester with an invalid tag.

The deputy attempted to stop the Subaru, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Subaru turned around and started traveling south towards U.S. 70 West. The driver led deputies into Old Fort and onto Old U.S. 70 West before he jumped out of the moving vehicle.

After a short foot chase, deputies were able to arrest Kevin Ward Danielson, 56, of Marion.

Danielson has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, aggressive driving, driving while license revoked and speeding.

Deputies said he crossed over the center line and ran through stop lights during the chase. He was also wanted for failure to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.