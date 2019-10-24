Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girl, receives 22-year sentence

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl multiple times.

Joshua Eric Parham, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a press release from Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo’s office.

Parham was arrested in 2016 when the victim, who was under the age of 13, reported that he had sexually abused her on multiple occasions in different locations for three years.

Parham was scheduled to appear in court back in March but failed to appear on the day his trial was scheduled to begin, according to the release.

The release said Parham cut off his ankle monitor, which he was required to wear as a condition of bond.

In April, Parham was arrested by Alabama law enforcement officers and extradited back to South Carolina.

Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Parham to 15 years in prison on one count and seven years in prison on the second count, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Parham is not eligible for parole or early release.

Solicitor Stumbo released the following statement: