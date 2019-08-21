Man pleads guilty to statutory rape in Henderson Co., receives 185 month sentence

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Tuesday to 185 months in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape in Henderson County.

Edgar Resendiz, 32, of Hendersonville, pleaded guilty to three counts of statutory rape in the Henderson County Superior Court, according to a press release from District Attorney Greg Newman.

According to the release, Resendiz was indicted for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in July 2018.

After the girl’s parents reported the encounters to the sheriff’s department, Resendiz admitted to the crimes and was taken into custody.

Resendiz must register as a sex offender, according to Newman.

He will be eligible for release after searing a minimum sentence of 144 months.