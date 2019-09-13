Man receives 18 year sentence after pleading guilty to multiple crimes involving children

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple crimes involving children in Anderson.

Brandon Drake Partain, 31, of Central, pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct towards a child, dissemination of harmful material to minors, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and first degree assault and battery, Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor David R. Wagner said in a press release.

Partain was accused of fondling a minor over the clothes, showing pornography to several children, smoking marijuana in while two children were present and allowing a 13-year-old to smoke marijuana with him, according to the release.

He is also a registered sex offender.

Judge Sprouse sentenced Partain to a total of 18 years.