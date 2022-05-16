SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man received an 18-year prison sentence following a fatal alcohol-related hit-and-run in 2020.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitors Office, Eddie Melvin Arledge, 56, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

A circuit judge sentenced Arledge to 18-years in prison on the felony DUI charge and a consecutive 5-year sentence suspended to 5 years of probation. The sentence also includes random drug and alcohol testing and intensive substance abuse counseling, the solicitor’s office said.

We previously reported, that on January 3, Arledge was driving under the influence, ran off the right shoulder of Highway 150 and hit Jerry Joe Moore III, 34, of Gaffney. Moore was walking with another person who was uninjured. Moore’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Arledge fled the scene in his car, officials said. A witness saw the car and another motorist called 911 to report Arledge’s erratic driving as he fled from the fatal wreck.

According to the solicitor’s office, the caller shared Arledge’s license plate number with 911 and that information led law enforcement to Arledge’s home. Investigators saw Arledge getting out of the wrecked vehicle which had damage to the passenger side of the car and the windshield.

A trooper detected the smell of alcohol coming from Arledge, the Spartanburg County Solicitors Office said. Arledge had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and he appeared unsteady on his feet. His blood-alcohol level was 0.26 Arledge admitted to being behind the wheel of the damaged car when the wreck occurred.

The solicitor’s office said Arledge’s prior criminal record included three prior convictions for driving under the influence, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, grand larceny and shoplifting.

Arledge will serve 85% of the judge’s prison sentence before he is eligible for release, officials said.