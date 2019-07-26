Man receives 20 year sentence for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Raul Alberto Pacheco (Source: Greenville County Detention Center)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Raul Alberto Pacheco, 52, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to second degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to Solicitor Walter Wilkins’ press release.

According to the release, police were called on February 8, 2018 to investigate.

Witnesses told police officers they had seen a video circulating around of Pacheco inappropriately kissing and touching the girl.

Police interviewed the child who told them Pacheco did sexually assault her, according to the release.

During a search warrant at his residence, police found video from his surveillance system, that was hidden in his closet, of him kissing and physically assaulting the child.

Honorable Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced Pacheco.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store