Man receives 25 year jail sentence for for drug trafficking in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 41-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during a the commission of a violent crime.

According to Solicitor David Wagner, Gary Martin Wirtz’ charges stemmed from a July 2019 encounter with Oconee County deputies. Wirtz was found with methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia during the incident.

“Mr. Wirtz is a career criminal and repeat drug offender. Today’s sentence sends a strong message to repeat offenders in our community that their behavior has serious consequences,” said Wagner.