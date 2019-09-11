Man loses $1,800 through texting scam in Union Co., deputies say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies have been investigating after a man was scammed out of $1,800.

Deputies said a man received several naked pictures of a young girl from a number he did not recognize.

The man told the person that they had the wrong number and asked them to stop sending him photos, according to the incident report.

The man then received a call from a Columbia number. The caller claimed to be an agent with the state law enforcement division, saying the victim could go to prison for seven years, according to the incident report. The called told the man that the girl’s grandparents wanted to talk and “this could all go away.”

Deputies said the man then received a message from the original number asking him to pay $4,800.

He sent the money through FedEx to an address in the 100 block of Marvin Drive in Aikens, according to the report.

The person then texted again from the original number asking for $6,000. The man again sent the money to the same address, deputies said.

When the person reached out for a third time asking for $12,500, the man decided to contact the sheriff’s office.

Deputies will continue to investigate the incident.

