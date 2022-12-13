GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to life in prison in the killing of a Mauldin High School student.

On Dec. 8, a Greenville County jury convicted Sosa Mandiez Croft, 22, of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Croft shot 16-year-old Joshua Meeks on January 29, 2019.

Meeks, who was a junior at Mauldin High, was reported missing on January 30, 2019. Later that day, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Meeks’ abandoned vehicle with blood on it.

Investigators developed Coft as a suspect after observing him on a Walmart camera covered in blood and purchasing the same cleaning products later found in the vehicle.

During the trial, testimony revealed that Croft said she shot the Meeks because he thought he had money, but only got $10 and a pack of skittles.

A judge sentenced Croft to life in prison in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.